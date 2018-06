TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit Osaka and other parts of western Japan on Monday morning, leaving one man and a girl dead and more than 10 people injured, disrupting rush hour traffic and causing a major power outage, according to reports.



No tsunami warning was issued. The Japan Times reported that nearby nuclear plants were undamaged, but bullet train lines and some freeways were shut down as a precaution.



