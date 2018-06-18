

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE said the company has decided to put in place a specific action plan to reduce the effects of the new revision agenda of three Belgian nuclear units on the 2018 financial performance. The Group said these revisions represent the equivalent of more than 7 additional cumulative non-operating months in 2018 for an equivalent of a second generation unit, with no impact on 2019. The impact of these revisions is a shortfall of around 250 million euros at group EBITDA and net recurring income group share.



Electrabel, a subsidiary of ENGIE, announced on Friday that it has decided to revise the agenda of the scheduled revisions of the Tihange 2 and Doel 4 nuclear units and to adapt the end date for the revision currently taking place on Tihange 3. With this adjustment, Electrabel aims to inspect the concrete ceilings of the building adjacent to the reactor building for each unit.



ENGIE stated that the Group is confident in its ability to significantly offset the impact of the nuclear unavailability. The Group said it will be able to clarify and comment in more detail the financial impact at first half financial results publication on July 27.



