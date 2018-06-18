

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) announced the acquisition of Arhiv Trezor, a provider of records management, secure destruction and secure transportation in Croatia. The acquisition of Arhiv Trezor, based in Zagreb, will give Iron Mountain its first facility in country.



'The acquisition of Arhiv Trezor is an important step in our efforts to grow our presence within Southeastern Europe,' said Andras Szakonyi, senior vice president, Northern and Eastern Europe and India, Iron Mountain.



