

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its supplementary premarket approval (sPMA) application for BRACAnalysis CDx to be used as a companion diagnostic with Pfizer's PARP (poly ADP ribose polymerase) inhibitor, talazoparib. The New Drug Application (NDA) for talazoparib has been granted priority review by the U.S. FDA and has a PDUFA goal date of December 2018.



Myriad's sPMA and Pfizer's NDA submissions are based on results from the Pfizer-sponsored EMBRACA trial, which evaluated talazoparib versus chemotherapy in patients with germline (inherited) BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm), HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



BRACAnalysis CDx is an in vitro diagnostic device intended for the qualitative detection and classification of variants in the protein coding regions and intron/exon boundaries of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes using genomic DNA obtained from whole blood specimens collected in EDTA.



