

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson Vision, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved of the iDESIGN Refractive Studio, making it the only system to use topography-integrated, wavefront-guided technology.



This allows doctors to take a precise measurement of the eye inside and out to deliver a LASIK procedure personalized to the individual patient. It is approved for myopia, hyperopia, and mixed astigmatism.



Additionally, it is the only available LASIK platform indicated for monovision LASIK in presbyopic myopic patients. According to Johnson & Johnson Vision, it is 25 times more precise than the traditional way of measuring refractive errors which rely on subjective input.



Monovision is a procedure designed for patients over 40 years old who are experiencing blurry near vision due to aging of their eyes. In the U.S., an estimated 130 million people could potentially benefit from a monovision procedure, which includes improved distance and near vision.



In a single, three-second scan, the iDESIGN Refractive Studio offers a new level of customization for patients.



Each treatment plan begins with a wavefront analysis to measure how light travels inside the eye, detailing the imperfections in a patient's vision. The corneal topography scans the outside surface of the eye, measuring and analyzing tiny variations in curvature and elevation. The combination of the two measurements delivers a custom LASIK procedure tailored for each eye.



