

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Athletic retailer The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) and JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) said Monday that they have completed their merger.



As a result of the merger, Finish Line has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of JD Sports, which is a European retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands. The merger creates a multi-channel, multi-branded retailer of sports fashion and footwear with expanded global scope.



Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Sports said, 'This marks a momentous step in JD Sports' global expansion and represents an exciting opportunity to bring our market leading, multi-brand retail proposition to the world's largest athleisure market, both online and in stores. Our team will now collaborate with the experienced Finish Line management team and the key global brands to bring best in class retail theatre and multi-channel consumer experience to the US.'



In March, Finish Line said it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion at a price of $13.50 per share in cash, representing an aggregate deal value of approximately $558 million.



Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Finish Line. PJ SOLOMON served as lead financial advisor, while Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as financial advisor and Faegre Baker Daniels LLP served as legal counsel to Finish Line's Special Committee of the Board of Directors in connection with this transaction.



Barclays served as lead financial advisor to JD Sports and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLC, Addleshaw Goddard LLC and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal counsel to JD Sports. Barclays, HSBC Bank and PNC Bank, National Association provided financing to JD Sports for the transaction.



