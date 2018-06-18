

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) announced that Laura Thompson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has informed the company of her intention to retire in the first quarter of 2019. The company has commenced a search for Thompson's successor.



Thompson joined Goodyear in 1983, and was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2013. Prior to that, she played a key role in the turnaround of Goodyear's North America business as vice president of finance. Earlier, she led business development and investor relations for the company.



