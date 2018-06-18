sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,38 Euro		-0,20
-0,93 %
WKN: 851204 ISIN: US3825501014 Ticker-Symbol: GTR 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,636
21,658
16:20
21,63
21,66
16:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY21,38-0,93 %