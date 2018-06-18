

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., which is planning a return to the public market, has set terms for its planned initial public offering or IPO.



In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the warehouse club operator said Monday that it plans to offer 37.5 million shares priced between $15 and $17 per share. At the top end of the range, the offering would raise $637.5 million.



Underwriters will have the option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 5.625 million additional shares of the company's common stock.



Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol, 'BJ.'



BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are serving as joint lead book-running managers on the proposed offering, while another ten banks are acting as co-managers.



BJ's Wholesale is an operator of membership warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the U.S. It has 215 warehouse clubs and 134 gas stations in 16 states.



In its core New England markets that have high population density and generate a disproportionate part of U.S. GDP, the company operates almost three times the number of clubs compared to the next largest warehouse club competitor.



BJ's Wholesale was previously an independent publicly traded corporation until its acquisition in September 2011 for $2.8 billion by a subsidiary of Beacon Holding Inc., a company incorporated in June 2011 by investment funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital Partners.



The company said it has opened 25 new clubs and spent over $230 million to improve its systems and technology after being taken private.



