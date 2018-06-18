

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Monday as traders took advantage of steep recent losses.



Prices tumbled late last week amid rumblings that OPEC will soon turn on the spigots following a supply quota agreement with Russia.



Saudi Arabia will press its cartel mates to ramp up production at a meeting in Vienna this week.



July West Texas Intermediate crude added 79 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $65.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices had slipped near the lowest in 2018.



