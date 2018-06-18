

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study on recreational marijuana that was ordered by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo recommends legalizing marijuana for recreational use in the state, state health commissioner Howard Zucker said Monday.



Zucker told that Department of Health's ongoing study on marijuana in New York is nearly finished and has concluded the state should move ahead with legalizing and regulating the drug.



'I will finalize that report and obviously bring it to the governor,' Zucker said at a meeting with medical marijuana practitioners in Brooklyn.



'We looked at public safety, public health, economics,' Zucker said. 'Some of the variables in there are issues of taxes, how would you tax it, where would you grow marijuana, how would you distribute it, what age, what about driving, all these different things. There's a lot of variables there. We sat there and looked at all those variables. We weighed them. We looked at the pros. We looked at the cons. And when we were done we realized that the pros outweigh the cons.'



The state of New York would become 10th state to legalize marijuana in the U.S. if governor, lawmakers act in favor of the study.



In January, Governor Cuomo had ordered a study on the pros and cons of legalized recreational marijuana in his State.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX