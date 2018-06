BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open lower, shares of Disney (DIS) remain firmly in negative territory in late-day trading on Monday. Disney is currently down by 1.6 percent after ending last Friday's trading at its best closing level in well over three months.



The drop by Disney comes after Pivotal Research downgraded its rating on the entertainment giant's stock to Sell from Hold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX