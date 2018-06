NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was fined $65 million by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly attempting to manipulate the International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.



The Commission said the bank, from at least Jan. 2007 through Jan. 2012, made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar ISDAFix benchmark. Traders openly joked about the manipulation, the CFTC said.



