

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) said that its board authorized the repurchase of shares of the Company's common stock having an aggregate purchase price of up to $5 billion under a new share repurchase program, which replaced the Company's previous $5 billion repurchase program authorized in 2015.



As of March 31, 2018, the Company had approximately 872 million shares of common stock outstanding.



The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable on August 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX