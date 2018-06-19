

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) and Ablynx said that Sanofi has now acquired all outstanding shares, warrants and convertible bonds of Ablynx NV following the expiration of the Squeeze-out procedure.



The Squeeze-out period commenced on May 22, 2018, following the acquisition by Sanofi of over 95% of the outstanding shares of Ablynx upon settlement of the initial acceptance period of its tender offer for Ablynx.



On June 12, 2018, upon expiration of the Squeeze-out period, 2,893,201 shares (including 7,163 shares represented by ADSs) and 8 convertible bonds of Ablynx were tendered in the Squeeze-out.



The Securities tendered during the Squeeze-out period are expected to be settled on or about June 19, 2018.



