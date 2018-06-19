

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems (ADBE) announced Tuesday powerful new enhancements to Adobe Document Cloud with advancements for Adobe Sign, which now powers majority of Fortune 100 Companies. The company also expanded Microsoft partnership to include PDF Services from Adobe.



The company noted that Adobe Sign is now more deeply integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365, providing real-time access to customer details from LinkedIn Sales Navigator and more automated sales processes.



It is also the first Cloud Service Provider in the industry to receive FedRAMP Tailored authorization that meets the government's rigorous security standards. With this, Adobe Document Cloud can be quickly deployed across U.S. Federal agencies.



Further, with new PDF integrations, all Office 365 users with a subscription to Adobe Acrobat DC for teams or enterprise will now have the ability to create, manipulate, and view high-quality, secure PDFs right from the ribbon in online versions of Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft OneDrive and Microsoft SharePoint.



