

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH, a majority shareholding of CECONOMY AG, is in very advanced talks with a company of Safmar Group relating to an agreement concerning the acquisition of a 15% stake in publicly listed PJSC M.video, Russian consumer electronics retailer, by Media-Saturn-Holding and the transfer of its entire loss-making Russian MediaMarkt business to Safmar. These talks could come to a conclusion shortly.



CECONOMY said it considers carrying out a share capital increase of up to 10%. The capital increase would occur out of existing authorized share capital under exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights. A final decision will be taken at a later point in time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX