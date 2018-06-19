

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Voip-Pal.com Inc. (VPLM.PK) has filed a lawsuit against Amazon Inc. (AMZN), accusing Alexa's calling and messaging services of infringing its patents.



The lawsuit, filed by Voip-Pal in the U.S. District Court in Nevada, accuses Amazon's Alexa calling and messaging system of using Voip-Pal's patented technologies to direct voice/video calls and voice messages to both Amazon subscribers and non-subscribers.



The four patents asserted in the lawsuit against Amazon are the same patents that were recently asserted by Voip-Pal against tech giant Apple, Inc. (AAPL).



Bellevue, Washington-based Voip-Pal owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol or VoIP technology that it is currently looking to monetize.



Amazon's Alexa is a cloud-based voice service for communication devices that allows users to make calls or send messages to supported network devices or to telephones on traditional telephone networks in response to voice commands.



Alexa calling and messaging services work with Amazon communication devices including Echo devices, and certain Alexa-enabled Amazon Fire, Android and Apple iOS devices.



Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, said, 'After investigating Amazon's Alexa platform and Echo line of products our technical team has concluded that the calling and messaging functions infringe our patents. Amazon's foray into communications seems to be part of a larger trend of giant corporations battling for market dominance by offering Internet-based communication products that integrate with traditional telephony networks.'



However, Malak said he prefers an amicable settlement with Amazon. He noted that Voip-Pal's patents have a term of more than nine years remaining, during which time other companies cannot lawfully use its patented technologies without a license.



The CEO added that while Voip-Pal prefers to avoid litigation, the unresponsiveness of corporate giants in licensing his company's patents is forcing it to do so.



Voip-Pal is already engaged in legal actions against AT&T, Verizon and Twitter for patent infringements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX