

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Tuesday rolled out Alexa for Hospitality, which will allow hotel guests to use the Amazon Echo in their room to ask Alexa for hotel information, contact the hotel to request guest services, and play music in their room.



'Alexa for Hospitality helps deepen guest engagement through seamless voice-first experiences that offer new ways for guests to access services and amenities during their stay,' Amazon said in a statement.



Alexa for Hospitality is available to hospitality providers by invitation starting Tuesday. Marriott International will be among the first hotels to introduce the new Alexa experience at select properties in Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Aloft Hotels, and Autograph Collection Hotels starting this summer.



'Customers tell us they love how easy it is to get information, enjoy entertainment, and control connected devices by simply asking Alexa, and we want to offer those experiences everywhere customers want them,' said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon. 'Alexa for Hospitality makes your hotel stay a little more like being at home and gives hospitality providers new ways to create memorable stays for their guests.'



