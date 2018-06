WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, pulling back off the nine-month closing high set in the previous session. Tesla is currently down by 4.7 percent.



The pullback by Tesla comes after company-wide email sent by CEO Elon Musk and obtained by CNBC claimed an unnamed employee had engaged in 'extensive and damaging sabotage.'



