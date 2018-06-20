

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) regarding the potential acquisition of Synaptics by Dialog. There is no assurance that a transaction will result from these discussions.



Any transaction will be subject to U.S. and certain foreign regulatory approvals and the approval of the Synaptics and Dialog boards and Synaptics stockholders.



SYNA closed Tuesday's regular trading at $48.78, down $0.36 or 0.73%. But, in the after-trade, the stock gained $5.18 or 10.61%.



