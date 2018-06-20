

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Ford Motor Co. (F) said that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding and are exploring a strategic alliance designed to strengthen each company's competitiveness and better serve customers globally.



The companies are exploring potential projects across a number of areas - including developing a range of commercial vehicles together to better serve the evolving needs of customers. The potential alliance would not involve equity arrangements, including cross ownership stakes.



The companies will provide updates and additional details as talks progress.



