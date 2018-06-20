

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.(BKG.L), a builder of new homes, neighborhoods and communities, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax climbed 15.1 percent to 934.9 million pounds from last year's 812.4 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share grew 20.3 percent to 562.7 pence from 467.8 pence last year.



Revenue for the year, meanwhile, edged down 0.7 percent to 2.70 billion pounds from prior year's 2.72 billion pounds.



The company sold 3,536 homes in the year, down from 3,905 homes a year ago. Average selling price, however, grew to 715 thousand pounds from 675 thousand pounds last year.



The company said its pre-tax profit guidance increased by 75 million pounds to at least 1.575 billion pounds for the two years ending 30 April 2019 and by a similar amount to at least 3.375 billion pounds for the five year period which began on May 1, 2016.



