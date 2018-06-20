

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MKGAY.PK) announced the company has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Chinese internet healthcare company Alibaba Health. The collaboration will focus on the areas of drug track and trace and internet health services, and to jointly explore areas such as pharmaceutical e-commerce and artificial intelligence.



The collaboration will start with Alibaba Health's drug tracking platform, combining Merck's expertise in diabetes, thyroid disorders and cardiovascular diseases with Alibaba Health's strengths in online healthcare to help ensure safety and security of drug use.



The two companies will also explore online healthcare service applications, Direct-to-Patient models as well as Artificial Intelligence enabled healthcare applications.



