

For immediate release 20 June 2018 Serabi Gold Plc ('Serabi' or the 'Company')



Accident at Sao Chico Mine



Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), regrets to announce a fatality at its Sao Chico Mine in Brazil in a mining-related accident.



The accident involved the operation of one of the underground loading machines. The Company has notified the relevant authorities, including the police, and are providing all necessary assistance for the enquiries into this incident. Production in the area of the incident has been resumed.



Until such a time as the outcome of the enquiries has been reached, no further details can be released. The directors and management of Serabi express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and the Company is providing all necessary support to the family.



Mike Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer, said:



'It is with great sadness that we announce a fatal accident at our Sao Chico mining operation during the weekend. I join with all of my colleagues and fellow directors in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.'



Enquiries:



Serabi Gold plc



Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830



Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621



Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830



Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692



Email: contact@serabigold.com



Website: www.serabigold.com



Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser



Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396



Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396



Peel Hunt LLP UK Broker



Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000



James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000



Blytheweigh Public Relations



Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204



Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224



Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.



Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.



ENDS



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Serabi Gold plc via GlobeNewswire



B4T0YL7R26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX