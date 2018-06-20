

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said that the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions with a large majority in each case. Accordingly, it resolved to pay dividends in the amount of 1.10 euros per share, an increase of 4.8% compared with the previous year. This means that the payout ratio is 47.1% of the profit after tax attributable to Brenntag shareholders.



In their speeches, Chief Executive Officer Steven Holland and Chief Financial Officer Georg Müller reported to shareholders on the financial year 2017 with the two key performance indicators gross profit and operating EBITDA being increased compared with the previous year. This positive performance was broad-based and supported by both the existing business and acquisitions. The North America and Asia Pacific regions delivered particularly encouraging results, posting sound organic growth.



