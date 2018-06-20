

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission announced it has found that Luxembourg allowed two Engie group companies to avoid paying taxes on almost all their profits for about a decade. The Commission stated that Luxembourg must now recover about 120 million euros in unpaid tax.



Following an in-depth investigation launched in September 2016, the Commission concluded that two sets of tax rulings issued by Luxembourg have artificially lowered Engie's tax burden in Luxembourg for about a decade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX