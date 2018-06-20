

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Apeel Sciences, a Santa Barbara, California-based food-tech startup has invented an edible coating for vegetables and fruits the company claims will double the shelf life.



Apeel Sciences longer-lasting avocados are available at Costco and Harps Food Stores locations in the Midwestern U.S. beginning Tuesday.



Food suppliers can spray Edipeel on the produce before it ships to grocers. The company has developed Edipeel products for more than three dozen crops, including asparagus, peaches, lemons, pears, and nectarines.



According to the company, Edipeel is made out of leftover plant skins and stems and the coating slows down the decay process. The coating locks in moisture and acts as a shield against natural gases that make avocados ripen.



'Refrigeration has been used to increase produce quality during transportation and storage, but you lose the benefit of refrigeration when a fruit sits on a grocery store shelf or on a kitchen counter,' CEO James Rogers told Business Insider. 'With our technology, we're able to dramatically reduce the rate that clock is ticking.'



Apeel has raised about $40 million in venture-capital funding from several major investors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



