

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Energy company E.ON (EONGY.PK) and technology provider Vertiv are combining their know-how in the field of energy solutions for critical infrastructures. This gives customers from trade and industry the opportunity to modernize their energy infrastructure in such a way that they can generate additional revenues on the energy market in addition to secure self-sufficiency. The solution, which is based on battery systems, will be offered on the German market as a first step.



In concrete terms, batteries ensure uninterruptible power supply in critical areas such as data centers, communication networks or industrial processes. With the E.ON and Vertiv concept, the battery not only functions as a back-up, but can also feed electricity in the other direction, i.e. into the public power grid, in times of low consumption or high own generation. The company then participates in the balancing energy market, markets flexibility there, opens up a new source of income and stabilizes the electricity grid at the same time.



Vertiv develops and installs the technical infrastructure for this complex solution, while E.ON is the interface to the energy market. The battery system will become part of E.ON's virtual power plant.



