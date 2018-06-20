

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that its report on payments to governments made by Rio Tinto and its subsidiary undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2017, as required under the UK's rules, was filed at Companies House today.



Rio Tinto said it paid US$5.1 billion of taxes and royalties and a further US$1.4 billion on behalf of its employees during 2017.



Our Taxes Paid in 2017 report also includes information about tax strategy and governance, international related party dealings and other disclosures.



