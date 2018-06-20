

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all proposals the Company's Management put to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting 2018 with the required majorities.



The Management Board presented the Company's progress in the year 2017 and provided the shareholders with an update and outlook regarding future developments of the Company in their presentation 'Scientific Excellence meets Operational Excellence'.



The strategy and its execution by the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2017 were supported and approved. Furthermore, shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2018 voted to support the conversion into a European Company with a majority of 99.96%.



With this step, Evotec AG will be renamed Evotec SE with the registered seat and headquarters remaining in Hamburg, Germany, after finalising the mandatory negotiation process regarding the future arrangements for employee involvement. The conversion reflects the continuing international focus of the Evotec Group, which has grown considerably in recent years with subsidiaries in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA.



The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the auditor for fiscal year 2018. At the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2018 of Evotec AG, 50.84% of the voting capital was present.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX