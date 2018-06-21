sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,94 Euro		+0,40
+0,99 %
WKN: A1ML7J ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 Ticker-Symbol: VNA 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
VONOVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VONOVIA SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,786
41,026
20.06.
40,92
41,01
20.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BUWOG AG
BUWOG AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUWOG AG28,93+0,35 %
VONOVIA SE40,94+0,99 %