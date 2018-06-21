

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia SE (DAIMF) to all shareholders of BUWOG AG has ended successfully. The extended acceptance period lapsed on 18 June 2018, 17:00 hours (CEST), in the course of which additional BUWOG shares were tendered into the takeover offer.



In addition, Vonovia has acquired BUWOG shares on the market and by way of conversion of BUWOG convertible bonds during the extended acceptance period.



After expiry of the extended acceptance period, Vonovia holds a total of 112,672,652 BUWOG shares, which corresponds to 90.7% of the total number of BUWOG shares issued as of 30 May 2018.



Vonovia has today submitted a request to BUWOG that a shareholders' meeting of BUWOG resolves on the transfer of shares of the minority shareholders to Vonovia (Squeeze-out).



The settlement of the offer for shares tendered during the extended acceptance period is expected to take place on 2 July 2018.



