

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) announced Thursday that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Altice France to acquire a stake of 49.99 percent in the to be formed tower company, SFR TowerCo. The transaction will give SFR TowerCo an enterprise value of 3.6 billion euros.



The deal is subject to regulatory approvals in France and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.



Under the terms of the deal, KKR and Altice France will partner to develop the largest independent TowerCo in France. SFR TowerCo will comprise of 10,198 sites across France currently operated by SFR.



The investment is being funded by KKR's global infrastructure funds.



