

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) announced that it has selected HCL Technologies, a global technology company, as part of an important effort of streamlining the company's outsourced IT management services. Nokia will partner with HCL for transforming and modernizing its IT infrastructure & applications landscape.



'This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers. HCL's track record of delivering transformational services at scale makes them the right partner for this all-important initiative,' said Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier.



