

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. announced a new video offering called WatchTV which features 30+ live channel, over 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand. WatchTV will be compatible on virtually every current smartphone, tablet, or web browser, and certain streaming devices.



AT&T said customers can stream through the WatchTV app or on select browsers at no additional cost with two latest unlimited wireless plans. The plans - AT&T Unlimited &More and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium - are scheduled to launch next week.



