

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $174.5 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $123.8 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.2 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $2.13 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $174.2 Mln. vs. $148.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX