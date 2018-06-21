

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) said that Brian McDade will succeed Andy Juster as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on October 1, 2018.



McDade has been with Simon Property Group for 14 years, serving in various senior finance and accounting roles with increasing complexity and responsibility. Most recently, he served as the company's Senior Vice President and Treasurer.



As previously announced by Simon Property Group, Andy Juster will retire from the company at the end of this year.



