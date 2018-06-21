

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



The Company announces that on 21 June 2018, Andrew Butcher, a person discharging managerial responsibility, exercised options over Rathbone Brothers Plc ordinary shares of 5p, granted on 28 March 2013 at £11.06. These options were granted in accordance with the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Savings Related Share Option Plan 2009.



The notifications below, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Operating Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise of options under the | | | |Company's HM Revenue and Customs | | | |approved Savings Related Share | | | |Option Plan 2009 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£11.06 | 1,356 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-06-21 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



