

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T), which recently completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., has launched its new 'WatchTV' streaming service with two unlimited data plans. In addition, WatchTV can be streamed through the WatchTV app.



The two data plans - AT&T Unlimited &More and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium - are scheduled to launch next week.



WatchTV features more than 30 live channels and will be compatible on virtually any modern smartphone, tablet, or web browser, in addition to certain streaming devices. In addition to live programming, WatchTV includes over 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand.



With the Unlimited &More Premium data plan, a customer will have the option to add one of several premium services for no extra charge.



Premium services include HBO, Cinemax, Showtime or Starz as well as music streaming services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Pandora Premium. Anime/tech/gaming fans can choose VRV as their option.



In addition, a customer will get 15GB of high-speed tethering, access to high definition video, and a $15 monthly credit toward DirecTV, DirecTVNow or U-verse TV. The premium plan starts at $80 per month for a single line, or $190 for four.



Customers signing up for the cheaper AT&T Unlimited &More data plan will have the option to add WatchTV, a $15 monthly credit toward DirecTVNow, and up to 4G LTE unlimited data. The plan costs $70 for a single line or $160 for four, but is limited to 480p video and no hotspot tethering.



AT&T will also has a $15 per month standalone service, with details of the service 'coming soon.' The standalone service will be also be available to a person who is not an AT&T subscriber.



David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment, said, 'This is no longer about including one channel or service with your wireless plan, but an incredible lineup of content that delivers more of what you care about - over 30 live TV channels and more than 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand, as well as premium movie channels, music streaming with more to come!'



