

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) global corporate-strategy team is being dismantled and the executive who runs it, Ali Almakky, is leaving that role, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Of the more than a dozen employees who work under Mr. Almakky, most are likely to move into other jobs, the people said. Mr. Almakky has told colleagues he is in discussions about possibly moving to another position but otherwise will leave Deutsche Bank, the report said.



Chief Executive Christian Sewing's decision to break up the corporate strategy team was communicated to Mr. Almakky and his team about three weeks ago, roughly two months after Mr. Sewing was named CEO, replacing John Cryan.



The changes are part of a broad reshuffling of top executives under Mr. Sewing, a German and a career Deutsche Bank employee who has moved a number of close colleagues into senior roles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX