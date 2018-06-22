

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) plans to resurrect the iconic Chevrolet Blazer name, this time as a sleeker sport utility vehicle -- made in Mexico, according to reports.



The new mid-size Blazer will go on sale early next year, reviving a model that went away in 1994 when the boxy, truck-like SUV was renamed the Tahoe. The Detroit automaker also said that the car-based utility will be assembled at the company's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.



The move could be contentious since President Donald Trump has been pressuring automakers to create more jobs in the U.S. He has threatened to tear up Nafta and has said he's prepared to slap a 25 percent tariff on all imported autos in order to bring back jobs lost to Mexico and elsewhere. GM's decision was sharply criticized by the United Auto Workers, which supported Trump's investigation into vehicle imports.



