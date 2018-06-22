

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) stated that the UK exiting the EU next year without a deal would lead to severe disruption and interruption of UK production. The company said such a scenario would force Airbus to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country.



Airbus has published a risk assessment outlining the urgent risks to its business arising from the UK exiting the European Union without a withdrawal agreement. The Memorandum stated that while an orderly Brexit with a withdrawal agreement is preferable to a no-deal scenario, the current planned transition (which ends in December 2020) is too short for Airbus to implement the required changes with its extensive supply chain. In such a scenario, Airbus said, it would carefully monitor any new investments in the UK and refrain from extending the UK suppliers/partners base.



Tom Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: 'In any scenario, Brexit has severe negative consequences for the UK aerospace industry and Airbus in particular. Therefore, immediate mitigation measures would need to be accelerated. Without these, Airbus believes that the impacts on our UK operations could be significant. Put simply, a No Deal scenario directly threatens Airbus' future in the UK.'



