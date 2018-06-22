

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - A 30-year GE veteran, top man Flannery is no run-of-the-mill guy. When he assumed leadership of the struggling GE Healthcare business in 2014, the general consensus was he would spin-off or sell the segment, but he did neither.



Instead, he built upon organic opportunities and found new markets to battle crippling competition in the imaging and diagnostics business. On his beat, GE Healthcare which is best-known for making imaging and diagnostics equipment, expanded into life sciences to offer a wider array of services to Pharmas and Biotechs.



Today, Healthcare is one of the strongest arms of GE, and a notable player in the production of cell therapies and biologics that represent the cutting-edge of biomedical research.



A cell therapy is a medicinal product made up of cells, and is typically injected into a patient. Bone marrow transplant is an example of cell therapy. Producing cell therapies is an extremely complex, challenging and costly process, as it involves extracting cells, genetically altering the cell's ability to help it tackle the disease, and then injecting it into the patient.



GE Healthcare provides a scalable, start-to-finish cell therapy manufacturing platform called FlexFactory that can be installed into new or existing facilities. FlexFactory can get a company ready to manufacture cell therapies at a scale by nine months, cutting 50% of the typically needed 18 months for getting a lab ready for optimized industrial-scale cell therapy-manufacturing. This accelerates time-to-market and delivers therapies to patients sooner. GE Healthcare is looking forward to a $1 billion-plus business in cell therapy by 2026.



For manufacturing complex biologics, the company has been offering prefabricated drug factories called KUBio that are 25% to 50% more cost-effective than traditional facilities. GE's modular factories can be constructed in 18 months vs. the typical three years it takes to construct a plant.



This is the kind of progress John Flannery has inspired at the Healthcare segment. He is a man with a plan. Can he replicate the same success he enjoyed with the Healthcare business, just on a bigger scale for this gigantic battleship called General Electric?



He is certainly open to revisiting GE's structure, which in other words could mean 'break up' GE into parts, a departure from an empire-building tradition. The CEO has promised to continue to review this option in 2018, but will move only if it means better long-term outcomes for the company. In his own words, 'There will be a GE in the future, but it will look different from how it does today.'



What are the other catalysts he thinks will work in GE's favor?



*Narrowing long-term focus to three key industries -Aviation, Health, and Energy that are positioned for major long-term growth.



*About $20 billion-plus of non-core asset dispositions. He is off to a good start there, as GE sees proceeds of $5 billion to $10 billion from asset exits during 2018.



* With operations in more than 180 countries, GE's global footprint may be a singular asset in an increasingly protectionist world.



* Stronger global economic growth - GE is redoubling focus on China, India, and emerging markets like Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa for future growth.



*Building stronger processes around capital allocation and managing enterprise risk.



*Higher oil prices that bode well for GE's 62.5% stake in Baker Hughes.



*streamlining Global Research Centers from 9 to just 2 - to act as technology accelerators, feeding new research into game-changing technologies including, energy storage, cell therapy, digital medical imaging, to name a few.



*Empowering customer productivity through digital applications. Using GE's Flight Efficiency Analytics Suite, Australian airline Qantas is on track for annual fuel savings of more than 30 million kilograms, equating to 1% of savings.



*Harnessing the power of Additive manufacturing (group of technologies that includes 3D printing) to create advanced designs, while cutting costs through the elimination of traditional manufacturing constraints.



GE Aviation used Additive manufacturing to develop a new turboprop engine in just 2 years. More than a third of the engine is 3D-printed from advanced alloys and the engine passed its inaugural test at the end of 2017. The use of Additive manufacturing helped combine 855 separate components into just 12, shaving more than 5% in weight, improving fuel burn by 20% and providing 10% more power than competitor offerings in the same size class, while simplifying maintenance. This year, every GE business is expected to have a specific additive manufacturing adoption strategy and goals.



*Well-positioned to profit from Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) initiatives - While industrial data is growing at twice a pace vs. other sectors, only 3% of this data is tagged and used meaningfully. GE has built Predix, the Industrial Internet platform to put businesses in charge of their IIoT journey. On this comprehensive platform, businesses can create, deploy and operate industrial apps to turn operational data into actionable insights.



Investment in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is estimated to top $60 trillion during the next 15 years, and by 2020, over 50 billion assets are expected to connect to the Internet. GE seems well-positioned to build upon this opportunity with its Predix platform. The company expects Predix product revenues to double to around $1 billion in 2018.



*Plans to reset, refocus and renew the challenged GE Power business in the grips of a protracted downturn. The segment posted 45% decline in 2017 earnings, and prepares for a lackluster market that could be as low as 30 gigawatts in 2018, deteriorating further into 2019.



In 2017, GE consolidated the legacy Power and Energy Connections businesses, and plans to reduce global headcount by about 12,000 positions in the combined business, cut manufacturing capacity by 30% or more and shave $1 billion in structural costs this year.



As part of its strategy to improve cash conversion for GE Power, the company is now working to double its current inventory-turn performance to 8, by 2020, starting with $1 billion inventory reduction in 2018. Inventory turnover measures how fast a company sells inventory. A low turnover implies weak sales and excess inventory, while a high ratio implies either strong sales or large discounts.



With a 1600-gigawatt installed base of assets in the world, the CEO says the company has identified $1 billion in new service opportunities to maximize its service dollars per installed asset.



GE Power targets 10%-plus profit margins for the long-term vs. the 5.6% reported in 2017.



*Initiatives to restore GE Capital's capital adequacy by 2019-end - In 2017, GE incurred a massive $0.91 per share of charges related to run-off insurance operations and related actions to make GE Capital smaller and more focused. The company says its actions would be sufficient to restore GE Capital's capital adequacy to appropriate levels by the end of 2019.



*Better-than-expected structural cost savings - After promising a structural cost-out target of $1 billion for 2017, which was later raised to $1.5 billion in Q3 of last year, the company delivered a better-than-expected $1.7 billion in actual savings for last year. GE plans to cut an additional $2 billion in structural costs this year, and likely to exceed this goal.



*The proposed merger with Wabtec positions GE Transportation for a rebound with estimated adjusted EBITDA growing from about $750 million in 2018 to between $900 million and $1 billion in 2019. The combined company is expected to have substantial annual run-rate synergies of $250 million.



Updates on Q1-18



*Q1 Industrial earnings, Free cash flow, and margins improved year over year



*Aviation, Healthcare, Renewables, and Transportation grew earnings and BHGE continues to execute on its plan



*Industrial structural costs reduced by $805 million and company on track to exceed cost reduction goal of $2 billion in 2018



*recorded a reserve of $1.5 billion related to the WMC FIRREA investigation (the ongoing investigation into its now defunct WMC mortgage business).



Setbacks



*Power may be trending softer than forecast due to challenging conditions, but costs actions are going as planned



*eviction from the prestigious blue-chip index Dow Jones Industrial Average after a 111-year run



Inference



While the road to recovery may be bumpy, the good news is that GE is certainly making inroads on its initiatives to bring down debt load, resolve lawsuits and cut costs. Aviation, Healthcare are strong performers for the company, while and Oil & Gas has great potential. Asset sales may support liquidity. Booting from the Dow may be an insult, but not totally unexpected. With all these catalysts, the stock may be worth taking a look at this price point. Turning around a mammoth like GE is daunting, but we believe John Flannery is up to the task.



