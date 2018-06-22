

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have reached Handshake Agreement For New National Master Agreement. The five-year agreement, which is subject to ratification, covers Teamsters-represented UPS employees in small package roles.



Negotiations continue on a number of supplemental agreements that cover local work rules as well as the separate agreement that covers about 11,000 Teamsters-represented employees in the UPS Freight network.



The company noted that the new agreements will go into effect August 1, 2018, once they are ratified by employees.



