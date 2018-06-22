

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Greece's biggest airline, AEGEAN Airlines, has firmed up an order for the purchase of 30 A320neo Family aircraft at a ceremony in Athens.



The purchase agreement, comprising 10 A321neos and 20 A320neos, was signed by AEGEAN Chairman Eftichios Vassilakis and Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders.



It follows an earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2018. Currently, AEGEAN operates a fleet of 49 Airbus aircraft (37 A320s, 11 A321s and 1 A319).



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With nearly 6,100 orders received from 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



Separately, Airbus and Thai Airways International or THAI have signed an agreement to establish a new joint venture maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport near Bangkok.



The facility will feature the latest digital technologies to analyse aircraft maintenance data, as well as advanced inspection techniques, including the use of drones to monitor aircraft airframes.



The MRO complex will also have specialised repair shops, including for composite structures, as well as a maintenance training centre offering extensive courses for technical personnel from Thailand and overseas.



The joint venture between Airbus and THAI will be located at U-Tapao International Airport, at the heart of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The EEC is a core part of the Thai government's Thailand 4.0 policy, designed to develop world class innovative technology-based manufacturing and services in the country.



