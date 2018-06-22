

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Sports goods maker Puma has officially returned to NBA by signing four top draft prospects to endorsement contracts this week including top pick Deandre Ayton.



Puma also unveiled the Clyde Court, which will be worn by all the NBA rookies Puma has signed.



So far, Puma has signed Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the top two overall picks in the National Basketball Association Draft in New York, Zhaire Smith of Texas Tech, and Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr.



'Bagley and Ayton appeared at a Puma pop-up store in Brooklyn for Wednesday's announcement, along with NBA veteran Rudy Gay, ESPN reported.



'We've been trying to figure out for a while when and where to enter the market,' said Adam Petrick, Puma's global director of brand and marketing. 'As the basketball market softened up a bit, we saw that as an opportunity.'



