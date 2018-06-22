

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) Friday announced plans to open its first Alabama fulfillment center in Bessemer, which will create 1,500 full-time jobs. The company currently operates a sortation center in Mobile, Alabama.



The facility will be more than 855,000-square-foot big with state-of-the-art facilities. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items and toys.



'We are thrilled to bring our first fulfillment center to the state of Alabama, creating 1,500 full-time jobs,' said Mark Stewart, Amazon's Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. 'Alabama has a talented workforce and we look forward to making a positive economic impact in a state where we are committed to providing great job opportunities and an exceptional customer experience.'



'Amazon is one of the world's most dynamic companies, and we couldn't be more proud to see the company select Alabama for one of its high-tech fulfillment centers,' said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. 'This facility represents good jobs for our citizens and the beginning of a long partnership that I believe will see Amazon expand and grow in Alabama in the future.'



Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. Amazon also offers generous maternity and parental leave benefits and access to Career Choice progrma, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX