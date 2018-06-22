

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors plans to build its new Chevrolet Blazer in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The all-new rebooted Chevrolet Blazer will go on sale next year and was unveiled at an event in Atlanta on Thursday.



The company expects the new Blazer to meet the strong demand for SUVs in the country as the new Blazer is designed to be a little bigger and roomier than the compact Chevrolet Equinox but smaller than the big Traverse crossover SUV. The new Blazer can seat up to five people and will be offered with a choice of 4-cylinder or V6 engines.



General Motor's decision to build Blazer in Mexico would be controversial as Trump administration has been putting pressures on all major U.S. automakers to build vehicles in the country and to bring hundreds of jobs back. Trump has also threatened to denounce the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and place a 25 percent tariff on all imported autos.



However, cheap labor costs and the Ramos plant already being set up to manufacture big cars must have made GM decide to produce Blazer in Mexico than in the U.S.



