

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced new data that show Repatha (evolocumab) significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C) in patients with Type 2 diabetes and hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. The safety profile in the BANTING study was consistent with the established safety profile of Repatha.



Repatha is approved in more than 50 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Canada and in all 28 countries that are members of the European Union. Applications in other countries are pending.



