

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced new data from the Comparative Trials with Sitagliptin (CompoSIT) clinical trials with JANUVIA (sitagliptin). The company said, in the CompoSIT-I study, initiation of insulin therapy while continuing treatment with JANUVIA resulted in greater blood glucose reductions and more patients reaching A1C goal compared to those who discontinued JANUVIA.



In the CompoSIT-R study, among patients with mild renal impairment inadequately controlled on metformin, with or without a sulfonylurea, treatment with JANUVIA showed non-inferiority and superiority in reducing A1C levels compared with patients treated with dapagliflozin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX