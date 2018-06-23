

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced that new data from the STAT study demonstrated that Afrezza provided improved time-in-range on continuous Glucose Monitoring compared to insulin aspart. The STAT study involved 60 patients with Type 1 diabetes and is the first randomized, controlled study to use continuous glucose monitoring with Afrezza.



MannKind also reported a post-hoc analysis of a representative subset of the AFFINITY 1 study that demonstrated the use of Afrezza significantly lowered the rate of hypoglycemia in patients with Type 1 diabetes while providing non-inferior glycemic control.



